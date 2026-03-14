New judge to be assigned to Stacey Wondra case, new court documents outline

PAYETTE, Idaho — A motion by Stacey Wondra and his counsel to assign a new judge to his case has been approved, according to new court documents.

As Idaho News 6 previously reported, Wondra was charged with kidnapping and murdering missing Fruitland boy Michael "Monkey" Vaughan.

On Wednesday, March 11, Wondra and his counsel motioned to disqualify the judge presiding on the case, Judge Gabriel McCarthy.

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That motion was approved on March 12 and signed into certification by the Payette County Prosecutor's Office and the State Public Defender.

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The document outlined that the Administrative District Court Judge from the Third Judicial District will assign a different judge to Wondra's case.

According to Idaho Criminal Rule 25(a)(1), which deals with the disqualification of a judge, it says, "In any felony or misdemeanor criminal action, any party may disqualify one judge by filing a motion for disqualification without stating any grounds, and the motion must be granted if timely filed."

READ THE FULL DOCUMENT HERE—

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