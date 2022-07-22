FRUITLAND, Idaho — On July 27, 2021, 5-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughn disappeared from his home in Fruitland, and ever since multiple law enforcement agencies have been searching for answers.

Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff said his department has cleared over 1,000 leads in the time since Vaughn's disappearance. Huff also said the family of Michael Vaughn remains "100%" cooperative in the investigation though no suspect has been named.

Police say the window of time in which Vaughn disappeared is now shorter, between 6:40 - 7p.m. July 27.

"I will tell you that this is a criminal investigation, so with that, you need to know that the majority of our investigative efforts just cannot be made public at this time," said Huff. "As members of the community we agonize with the family and we've dedicated our resources to bring Michael home," Huff continued.

Fruitland Police Department is still trying to find the driver of a 2016-2018 white Honda Pilot, and a man walking near a splash pad near Michael's home. The man is described as a white male in his late 20's to early 30's and was seen wearing black shorts, a white tee shirt with cutoff sleeves, dark-colored shoes, and a hat.

Huff said they are not suspects but they may have vital information.

Fruitland Police also want to note that contacting the police department with speculation and theories slows their investigation. However, they ask that anyone with information on Michael Vaughn's disappearance contact Fruitland Police.