Burn ban lifts, but responsible burning remains paramount, Payette Fire Department shares

PAYETTE, Idaho — Poor air quality conditions pushed the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to issue a burn ban earlier this year in several counties — including Payette County, which experienced extremely dry conditions in the summertime.

With the burn bans lifting as of Aug. 12, the Payette Fire Department (PFD) has shared a reminder about safe burn practices.

According to PFD, "the lifting of the burn ban does not eliminate the risks associated with outdoor burning."

The department shared information regarding a controlled burn that spread on Friday, forcing multiple fire departments to respond, as an example for taking precautions.

PFD provided the following safety tips to prevent uncontrolled blazes:

