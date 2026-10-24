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Burn ban lifts, but responsible burning remains paramount, Payette Fire Department shares

Burn ban lifts, but responsible burning remains paramount, Payette Fire Department shares
Payette Fire Department
Burn ban lifts, but responsible burning remains paramount, Payette Fire Department shares
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PAYETTE, Idaho — Poor air quality conditions pushed the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to issue a burn ban earlier this year in several counties — including Payette County, which experienced extremely dry conditions in the summertime.

With the burn bans lifting as of Aug. 12, the Payette Fire Department (PFD) has shared a reminder about safe burn practices.

According to PFD, "the lifting of the burn ban does not eliminate the risks associated with outdoor burning."

The department shared information regarding a controlled burn that spread on Friday, forcing multiple fire departments to respond, as an example for taking precautions.

PFD provided the following safety tips to prevent uncontrolled blazes:

  • Never leave a controlled burn unattended
  • Ensure you have the proper equipment and enough water available to control the fire
  • Check weather conditions before burning, especially wind
  • Keep fires a safe distance from buildings, vehicles, tires, and other combustible materials
  • Maker sure your fire is completely extinguished before leaving the area
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