Burn ban in effect in Payette County amid extremely dry conditions

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — A burn ban is in effect in Payette County as of Monday, June 15, according to the Payette Fire Department.

Due to extremely dry conditions, the ban is in effect for all unincorporated areas of Payette County, as well as within the Cities of Payette and New Plymouth. The ban prohibits burning yard debris, trash burning, burn barrels, and any other non-exempt open burning.

Small fires contained in a fire pit or grill are still allowed, as well as certain agricultural burning, which is authorized under state regulations.

Officials are reminding the public to never leave a fire unattended and to keep water and a shovel nearby.