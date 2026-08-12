Burn bans lifted for several counties as air quality improves; restrictions still in effect

A burn ban has been lifted for parts of Idaho thanks to improved air quality conditions.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality says the Air Quality Advisory Burn Ban has ended for residents of the following counties:



Ada

Adams

Canyon

Gem

Owyhee

Payette

Washington

The air quality is still at a moderate level, meaning it's acceptable, but some sensitive groups may still feel the impacts.

Much of the state is still under some sort of fire restriction for safety reasons. You can view the state’s fire restriction map here. The state also has a page explaining what the different stages mean; you can find that here.