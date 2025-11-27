'Thankful nobody got hurt'; New Plymouth fire destroys Double Diamond Saloon and salon

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — A devastating fire has left nothing but charred remains where New Plymouth's popular Double Diamond Bar and neighboring Shear Attitude Salon once stood, forcing a longtime business owner to face an uncertain future just before the holidays.

The blaze, which investigators believe originated at the Double Diamond Saloon, destroyed both the bar and salon while causing heavy water and smoke damage to two adjacent businesses.

Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl said crews faced significant challenges battling the fire.

"We have a lot of safety hazards. We've got unsteady walls that we're trying to mitigate, stay away from so that we don't get injured, our team doesn't get injured," Sandahl said.

Firefighters battled stiff winds as they worked to prevent the fire from spreading beyond the bar, using a narrow alley as a natural fire break between buildings. The alley historically served for coal weighing and storage.

Teneille Hogge, owner of Shear Attitude Salon, received the devastating news Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. After arriving at the scene an hour later, she discovered the full extent of the damage.

"I didn't know to what extent until I got here at about 9:00," Hogge said.

After operating her salon on the busy corner for 15 years, Hogge now faces rebuilding her business. Despite the setback, the 27-year veteran hairstylist remains determined to continue her career.

"[I've] been a hairstylist for 27 years. I'll keep going," Hogge said.

While acknowledging the difficult timing of the fire, Hogge expressed gratitude that no one was injured in the blaze.

"But it's also a really good time to be thankful nobody got hurt," Hogge said.

Fire marshals said there is no timeline for demolition due to the holidays, and insurance adjusters still need to assess the damage.

The investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

