Stacey Wondra appears in court, legal team requests extra pre-trial conference

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — A judge in Payette County agreed Tuesday to move up a pretrial conference in the case against Stacey Wondra, the man accused of kidnapping and killing 5-year-old Fruitland boy, Michael Vaughn, in 2021.

Police never found Vaughan's body or a murder weapon.

WATCH: Stacey Wondra's legal team requests additional pre-trial conference

Stacey Wondra's legal team requests additional pre trial conference

Wondra previously pleaded not guilty to murder, kidnapping, and destruction of evidence.

Wondra appeared briefly in the Payette County Courthouse, where his defense asked the court to schedule an additional pretrial conference for July 14. The defense argued it has major motions to address before trial and may need more time to prepare. The nature of the defense's motions has not been disclosed.

The judge granted the request, and the trial remains scheduled for Sept. 14.

Idaho News 6 will continue to follow this case and report from the July 14 pretrial conference.

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