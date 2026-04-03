PAYETTE, Idaho — Stacey Wondra appeared in Payette County Court on Friday afternoon, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, kidnapping, and destruction of evidence.

WATCH | Idaho News 6 live at Payette County Courthouse after Wondra pleads not guilty—

Stacey Wondra pleads not guilty to murder, kidnapping during arraignment

Wondra is accused of kidnapping and killing Fruitland boy, Michael 'Monkey' Vaughan, in 2021.

READ MORE | Accused killer describes duct tape & duffel bag in Michael Vaughan case, interrogation video played in court

Vaughan's body was never found, and no murder weapon was ever discovered.

A jury will now be tasked with delivering a verdict as to whether Stacey Wondra is guilty of the crimes of which he is accused. He will be back in court on April 15 for a scheduling conference ahead of the trial.

RELATED | Stacey Wondra to stand trial for the murder of Michael 'Monkey' Vaughan