Stacey Wondra pleads not guilty to murder, kidnapping during arraignment

PAYETTE, Idaho — Stacey Wondra appeared in Payette County Court on Friday afternoon, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, kidnapping, and destruction of evidence.
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Wondra is accused of kidnapping and killing Fruitland boy, Michael 'Monkey' Vaughan, in 2021.
READ MORE | Accused killer describes duct tape & duffel bag in Michael Vaughan case, interrogation video played in court
Vaughan's body was never found, and no murder weapon was ever discovered.
A jury will now be tasked with delivering a verdict as to whether Stacey Wondra is guilty of the crimes of which he is accused. He will be back in court on April 15 for a scheduling conference ahead of the trial.
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