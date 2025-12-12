Michael Vaughan murder suspect Stacy Wondra appears in court, hearing scheduled for March

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Stacy Wondra, the man charged with murder in a long-time Idaho cold case, appeared in Payette County Court on Thursday for a brief status conference.

While the hearing was held at the Payette County Courthouse, Wondra appeared via video from the Payette County Jail, which is located next door.

Wondra is charged with the murder and kidnapping of Michael "Monkey" Vaughan, the 5-year-old who went missing in Fruitland in July 2021.

Senior Reporter Don Nelson breaks down Wondra's latest court appearance —

Murder suspect Stacy Wondra appears in court, hearing set for March

Judge Brian Lee set a preliminary hearing for the first week of March during the short proceeding and vacated two hearings scheduled for next week.

Michael's mother, Brandy Neal, was not present at the hearing but confirmed she is aware of the scheduled dates.

The case has remained active since the young boy's disappearance more than three years ago.

