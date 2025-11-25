Idaho State Police arrest suspect in 2022 New Plymouth double homicide

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — Idaho State Police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a 2022 double homicide that left two people dead inside their New Plymouth home.

ISP says Joshua M. Kirkman was taken into custody after a lengthy, multi-agency investigation into the shooting deaths of Eric Ortega and Megan Amaya. The pair were found dead on May 14, 2022, at their residence on Ada Road.

According to investigators, Kirkman knew the victims and had been seen visiting the home multiple times by witnesses and surveillance video. Despite that, ISP says he denied knowing them during interviews.

Detectives say evidence also links Kirkman to the crime through a pistol he allegedly threw into a canal while fleeing from Malheur County deputies shortly after the killings. That firearm was later recovered and confirmed as a forensic match to the gun used in the homicides.

“These families have waited a long time for accountability in this case,” District 3 Captain Mike Winans said in a statement. “This investigation required steady and detailed work that included tracking down evidence, reviewing video, and interviewing people with information about this case. The detectives and our local partners followed the facts where they led, and that’s the kind of work that leads to holding violent criminals accountable.”

Investigators say they also have information indicating additional suspects were involved in the murders. ISP is working with prosecutors in Idaho and Oregon, as well as other law enforcement partners, as the investigation continues and additional charges remain possible.

The Payette County Sheriff’s Office, Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and prosecutors in both states assisted with the case.

