Watch
News

Actions

Police: Victims identified in New Plymouth shooting

New Plymouth Shooting
Doug Lock-smith
Police are on scene of a reported shooting in New Plymouth.
New Plymouth Shooting
Posted at 4:38 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 18:38:44-04

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — The Payette County Sheriff's Office has identified two victims following reports of a shooting in New Plymouth early Sunday morning.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident took place at 550 Ada Road. When they arrived, two people were found dead inside the home. On Monday, police identified them as Eric Ortega and Megan Amaya of New Plymouth. Both victims are 45 years old.

The Payette County Sheriff's Office has asked Idaho State Police to investigate, and the incident is being treated as a homicide.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light