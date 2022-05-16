Police: Victims identified in New Plymouth shooting

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — The Payette County Sheriff's Office has identified two victims following reports of a shooting in New Plymouth early Sunday morning.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident took place at 550 Ada Road. When they arrived, two people were found dead inside the home. On Monday, police identified them as Eric Ortega and Megan Amaya of New Plymouth. Both victims are 45 years old.

The Payette County Sheriff's Office has asked Idaho State Police to investigate, and the incident is being treated as a homicide.