Highway 30 could close on Wednesday as portion of New Plymouth bar must be demolished

Fire officials warn Highway 30 in New Plymouth may need to close again on Wednesday, as a portion of the Double Diamond bar must be demolished. Authorities have placed barricades around the site and are urging the public to respect the restricted area.

RELATED: Fire destroys Double Diamond Bar in downtown New Plymouth, damages multiple businesses

Multiple agencies spent Tuesday working through the aftermath of a destructive fire that gutted Double Diamond Bar and Saloon and the Shear Attitude hair salon.

According to the New Plymouth Fire Protection District, crews from the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office, Payette County Task Force, Payette County Sheriff’s Office, the City of New Plymouth, and County Road and Bridge collaborated on debris removal and worked to extinguish lingering hot spots. Meanwhile, investigators are also working to determine the cause of the fire.