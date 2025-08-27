Exclusive look: Payette County jail overcrowded, outdated as sheriff seeks $40 million bond for new facility

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — The Payette County Jail is over capacity and outdated, according to Sheriff Andy Creech, who is asking voters to approve a $40 million bond to fund a new facility.

"Our jail can hold 69 people; we run up to 80 pretty regularly. Most of the year, we're overpopulated to some degree," Creech said.

The jail, built in the 1970s, has not been expanded in 25 years.

Neighborhood Reporter Brady Caskey was invited to tour the jail. On the day he visited the facility, it was over capacity in both the women’s and protective custody pods, with 73 inmates under one roof.

"All of the jails in Southwest Idaho are running at or over capacity as well, like we're in the same boat," Creech added.

The facility is also not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in many areas.

The jail features ongoing plumbing failures in the kitchen and outdated electrical systems that leave extension cords accessible to inmates — creating safety concerns, according to Creech.

The sheriff said the jail has failed its last three annual inspections and is expected to fail the next one, mainly due to overcrowding and the fact that the older portion of the jail, built in the 70s, no longer meets modern-day standards.

"It's just failing, you know, we've used it for 25 years now, and we're just starting to have some real significant issues with the facility itself, just with the infrastructure," he said.

Creech also pointed to the recreation yard, which he said fails to meet modern security standards.

"Part of the problem here is that people can just literally throw contraband over the walls," he explained.

All things considered, Creech said it’s time for a new facility.

"We've used it to its maximum and we're just really at a point where we need to really just walk away from this facility and build a new facility that really meets the needs for today's standards and today's needs," he said.

The proposed new jail would include between 192 and 230 beds.

The site currently being considered for a new facility is near Payette Heights and 7th Ave N.

Payette County voters will decide in November whether to approve the $40 million bond.

You can find more information about the current jail, plans for the new facility and a survey to share your thoughts here.