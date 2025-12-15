Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Double Diamond Bar in New Plymouth to be razed on Monday following major fire

Keith Burrell
NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — On Monday morning, the New Plymouth Fire Protection District announced that crews will demolish the Double Diamond Saloon.

The saloon was completely engulfed in flames on Nov. 24, and multiple adjacent buildings were damaged by the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The salon next door, Shear Attitude, has already been leveled and is being transported to another location for investigative purposes.

Travelers should be aware that southbound lanes through downtown New Plymouth will be closed today between Maple and Elm Streets until demolition and cleanup are completed.

Idaho News 6 Neighborhood Reporter Keith Burrell is headed to the scene and will provide updates.

