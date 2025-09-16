Details emerge regarding fatal road rage shooting in Payette County

CALDWELL, Idaho — More details have emerged regarding what led up to the fatal road rage incident that occurred on Monday morning in Payette County.

According to an update from the Payette County Sheriff's Office, the incident began when a white Nissan Frontier and white Kia Optima exited I-84 via the Black Canyon Road exit and began heading south on Sand Hollow Road.

While driving south on Sand Hollow Road, the driver of the Kia, identified as Charles Vincent Avery of Salem, Oregon, parked and blocked the road.

Avery then approached the driver of the white Nissan Frontier, a 71-year-old man from Boise, and damaged one of the vehicle's mirrors before attempting to break the driver's side window. He tried to open the door of the Nissan Frontier, which is when the occupant, who said they feared for their own life, shot the man from Oregon with a handgun.

Police say the shooting happened at approximately 9:10 a.m.

Charles Vincent Avery was pronounced dead at the scene, and the next of kin has been notified.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. No charges have been filed.

WATCH BELOW: Video from the scene of the fatal shooting incident allegedly involving road rage in Payette County