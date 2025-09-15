Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Road rage shooting incident under investigation in Payette County

Authorities are urging the public to avoid Sand Hollow Road as police investigate a Monday morning shooting linked to road rage
CALDWELL, Idaho — A suspected road rage incident ended in gunfire Monday morning, prompting a joint investigation by the Payette County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho State Police.

Authorities say the shooting occurred around 9:10 a.m. on Sand Hollow Road, between SE 8th and Black Canyon Road. The specific circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been released, and no information on injuries or arrests has been made available.

As of late Monday morning, investigators remained on the scene, and law enforcement officials are asking the public to steer clear of the area. Traffic on Sand Hollow Road is currently being rerouted to Interstate 84 to ensure public safety and allow authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.

The Payette County Sheriff’s Office said additional updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

