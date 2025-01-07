'A little firecracker': Mother defends Payette suspect facing explosives charge

PAYETTE, Idaho — The mother of 40-year-old Brent Sharrai, who was arrested for allegedly creating an illegal explosive device on New Year's Day, defended her son, saying he was simply trying to celebrate the holiday.

"Well, they're just blowing everything out of the water," said Vonda Sharrai, outside of the Payette County Courthouse.

According to police, Brent Sharrai was taken into custody after officers responded to reports of a suspicious individual attempting to ignite something near train cars.

Authorities reported that they discovered fresh footprints in the snow leading to a homemade explosive device, which was later detonated by the Nampa Bomb Squad. Officers eventually tracked Sharrai’s footprints to a nearby property, leading to his arrest.

Sharrai appeared virtually in Payette County Court on Monday for his arraignment, facing charges of possessing illegal materials to make explosives, resisting officers, and two drug-related offenses.

A judge set his bail at $50,000.

Court documents obtained by Idaho News 6 showed Sharrai reportedly told law enforcement that he made his own firework "to get a bigger boom" while celebrating the New Year.

"All Brent was doing, he was just making a little firecracker explosive sound, you know for him, and his son and his nephew," said Vonda Sharrai.

The Payette Police Chief says they do not believe Sharrai's actions were an act of terror, but an isolated incident at a much smaller scale.

“People are making him look like somebody that he really isn’t, because Brent is a kind, sweet person," said Vonda Sharrai.

His mother hopes an incorrect address on a search warrant will help his defense.

"You know, I just want all this crap to be behind us and for him to be home," she said. "Well, we're gonna do everything we can, you know, because he is our son."