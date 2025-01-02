Payette man arrested for possession of destructive device

PAYETTE, Idaho — Payette Police arrested a local man on Jan. 1 for possession of a destructive device after he was seen attempting to light something on fire near a parked railroad car.

Officers were dispatched to the area of the 600 Block of North 8th Street just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, regarding a suspicious subject. Upon arrival, officers say they observed fresh footprints in the snow and were able to track them to a train car, where they located a suspected undetonated improvised explosive device.

Officers followed the prints to a camp trailer parked near a residence in the 600 Block of N. 8th Street. The suspect, later identified as 40-year-old Brent Sharrai, attempted to flee on foot but surrendered after a short pursuit.

Sharrai was booked into the Payette County Jail and charged with possession of a destructive device, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and resisting and obstructing officers.

Payette Police requested assistance from the Nampa Bomb Squad to ensure safe disposal of the device. The Nampa Bomb Squad used a specialized robot to remove the IED from the train car before detonating it in a controlled explosion.

Union Pacific was also notified and all trains scheduled to travel through the incident site were put on standby for roughly five hours.