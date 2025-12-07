28 horses killed and two people injured in large barn fire in New Plymouth

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — 28 horses died, and two people suffered injuries as a result of a large barn fire on Little Road in New Plymouth.

According to a press release from the New Plymouth Fire Protection Department, crews responded to reports of a barn fire at 6:44 a.m. on Sunday, December 7th.

Upon arrival, the barn was engulfed in flames, and roughly 40 firefighters worked to bring the fire under control.

28 horses died from the fire, and two employees of the property were treated on scene for their injuries. The employees were then transported by Payette County Paramedics for smoke inhalation. The press release states that no firefighters were injured in the incident.

Crews with Sand Hollow, Fruitland, Gem County #1, Parma, Nyssa, and Payette fire departments all aided in fire efforts

The barn fire is under investigation by the Idaho State Fire Marshall's Office.