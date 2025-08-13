People, pets advised to stay out of Bruneau Arm, Crane Creek Reservoir due to harmful algae blooms

Two popular spots for water-based recreation are now under a health advisory due to the rapid growth of harmful algae blooms.

Crane Creek Reservoir in Washington County and Bruneau Arm in Owyhee County are both experiencing cyanobacterial blooms that could pose health risks to people and their pets, reports the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.

Although cyanobacterial blooms occur naturally in many bodies of water throughout the Gem State of Idaho, elevated water temperatures can cause certain algae to release toxins into the water, which in turn can result in a mild rash, indigestion, or even death.

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Cyanobacteria blooms wash up on the shore at Crane Creek Reservoir.

These cyanotoxins are especially harmful to dogs, who are more likely to drink the water.

Blooms can look like "mats, foam, spilled paint, or surface scum and have a foul odor."

The public and their pets should avoid both bodies of water until the advisory is lifted.