Health advisory issued for Murtaugh Lake due to toxic algal blooms

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has issued a health advisory for Murtaugh Lake, cautioning the public to avoid recreation in or near the water.

Officials say that Murtaugh Lake, located about 15 miles southeast of Twin Falls, recently revealed elevated levels of toxin-producing cyanobacteria, which can potentially harm humans, pets, and livestock.

The DHW has collaborated with South Central Public Health and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to continue monitoring the situation.

Residents are advised to take several precautions during the advisory:



Avoid swimming, wading, or any contact with the lake water, and ensure children do not ingest it

Do not let pets or livestock drink or enter the water. Rinse them off immediately if they come into contact with it.

Avoid using the water for drinking or cooking, as boiling does not eliminate toxins.

After handling fish or objects from the lake, wash hands thoroughly with clean water.

If consuming fish from the lake, wash it in uncontaminated water and properly prepare it by removing fat and skin.

Symptoms of cyanotoxin exposure include rashes, red eyes, nausea, and other severe health effects. Anyone experiencing symptoms should seek medical advice or call the poison center at 1-800-222-1222.

Cyanobacteria are naturally occurring in Idaho's water bodies but can bloom excessively in warmer temperatures. The blooms may appear as mats or foam and often produce foul odors.

Learn more about why it's important to monitor algal blooms amid the summer heat:

Idaho DEQ preparing for harmful algal blooms following string of intense heat

For updates on the health advisory, visit the DHW website.