Owyhee County approves $30K in emergency funding after Big Grass Fire destroys multiple homes

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — Owyhee County commissioners say they are concerned the Big Grass Fire could cause significant damage in the county as it continues burning near the Idaho-Oregon border.

During an emergency meeting on Monday morning, commissioners discussed challenges in getting enough resources to protect communities threatened by the Big Grass Fire, which is burning about 25 miles southwest of Silver City.

Officials say that four primary residences have been destroyed by the fire and ranchers in the area are stretched thin as they continue helping with firefighting efforts.

UPDATE: 4 homes burned in Big Grass Fire near Oregon-Idaho border

Commissioners said some residents in the fire's path are also without power.

The board approved $30,000 for firefighting efforts and said it hopes to receive additional help from the state to protect Silver City and other threatened areas.

As of Sunday, the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office reported the Big Grass Fire had grown to 280,000 acres. Evacuation orders remain in place for several areas of Owyhee County.

READ MORE | Evacuations remain in place as fast-moving grass fire burns along Oregon-Idaho border

The fire remains under investigation.