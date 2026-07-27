BREAKING: Wildfire closes I-84 in both directions between Ontario and Baker City

MALHEUR COUNTY, Oregon — A wildfire has closed I-84 in both directions between Baker City and Ontario, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).

ODOT says there are no local detours open in the area, and all other roads are also closed due to fire. Routes like OR 245 are not suitable for interstate travel and are open to local traffic only, according to ODOT.

Multiple fires are burning in the area, with the Fox Fire being closest to I84. The Fox Fire has burned 21,873 acres, with no containment, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. The Oregon Department of Transportation did not specify which fire had reached the interstate.

Drivers traveling through Oregon should check TripCheck for the latest updates.