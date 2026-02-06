More than just great neighbors, Marsing Metro Meals on Wheels is a lifeline for the community

MARSING, Idaho — As Idaho News 6 reported Wednesday, a dispute over operations at the Homedale Senior Center may be headed to court. Concerned citizens met to discuss ways to reopen the facility, which serves seniors in the Homedale and Wilder area— including its Meals on Wheels program.

Until a resolution is reached, the Marsing Senior Center is stepping in to help.

Community organizer Nancy Carver told Senior Reporter Don Nelson that in place of the typical services offered by the Homedale Senior Center, Donna Cote, who serves as the supervisor of the Metro Meals on Wheels Program, has made it a priority to deliver healthy meals to Homedale residents in need.

"Donna was a little angel; she had the food ready for us in the bags," said Carver.

Donna Cote said that volunteers from the Southwest Area Agency on Aging are to be credited for continuing to bridge the gap between Marsing and Homedale.

"They had a volunteer program come and pick up the meals I prepared here and take them out to the community in Homedale," explained Cotte.

Ever since the Homedale Senior Center shuttered its doors on the first day of the New Year, the Southwest Area Agency on Aging has made sure that homebound seniors receive these meals. With the help of the Homedale Police and a handful of volunteers, they make it happen.

Meanwhile, Donna Cote does the cooking and makes sure all meals are ready to go by 11:30 a.m.

Community volunteers offer help to keep Meals on Wheels going in Homedale, Idaho

Volunteer driver Tracy Gaviola says she loves delivering the meals.

"Sometimes this is all they have to interact in the whole day, is someone bringing a meal," added Gaviola.

Nelson asked Tracy what she gets out of the experience, to which she replied, "Just the satisfaction of making one person's day."

This week, Idaho News 6 learned a "meals to the door" program will have pre-packaged meals delivered to the Homedale and Wilder homebound seniors through a national program called Moms Meals.

Idaho News 6 will continue to bring you updates on the Homedale Senior Center.

ALSO READ | Caldwell Meals on Wheels faces proposed Idaho Medicaid cuts