After more than three decades of serving her community through emergency medical services, longtime Marsing EMT Betty Ackerman is being recognized as one of this year's Badge and Buckle honorees at the Snake River Stampede.

The Badge and Buckle tribute, presented by Idaho News 6, WOW Country and the Snake River Stampede, recognizes first responders from across the Treasure Valley who go above and beyond in service to their communities.

WATCH | Marsing EMT recognized for years of community service—

Longtime Marsing EMT to be honored at Snake River Stampede

Ackerman joined Marsing Ambulance Service in 1998 and spent years helping provide emergency medical care throughout the area. During her career, she served as a full-time daytime EMT and administrator, helping ensure emergency services remained available to residents when they needed them most.

In 2023, Ackerman stepped away from her leadership role but continued serving the community as an EMT.

"I retired from that position to just step back into the position of being an EMT again and just being able to go on calls and just serve the community," Ackerman said.

Even in retirement, Ackerman continues picking up shifts as both an EMT and ambulance driver when needed.

She says the most rewarding part of the job has always been helping people during some of their most difficult moments.

"The most important thing for me is serving the people," Ackerman said. "I get to go out and help people when they are at a place where they just need somebody to come in and come around them."

Serving in a rural community has made that work especially meaningful, she said.

Ackerman says one of the benefits of working in a small town is being able to care for neighbors and familiar faces, building trust with the people she serves.

Now, her years of dedication are being recognized through the Badge and Buckle program after being nominated by her fellow volunteers.

Ackerman said learning she had been selected as an honoree was both surprising and humbling.

"I guess that all the service that I have been able to provide has been recognized," she said. "It's very humbling."

Despite the recognition, Ackerman says her focus remains on the community she has served for decades.

When asked what she would like to say to the people she has cared for over the years, her response was simple.

"I love you. I love you all," Ackerman said.

Ackerman will be honored during First Responders Night at the Snake River Stampede on Tuesday, June 16.