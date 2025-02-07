Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue crew members describe finding missing hunters

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday we showed you the happy reunion of four hunters with their families after they got stuck in the rugged Owyhee County backcountry last Saturday. It took a well-coordinated effort to bring them to safety.

“We are one of the most tenured search and rescue organizations in the country," said Rob Shelton.

Shelton is a member of the all-volunteer Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, and when they received a call on Sunday evening from the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office that a party of four did not return home on Saturday they jumped into action.

They arrived at a staging area around 9 p.m. on Sunday and set off on their off-road tracked vehicle. Medical Officer Scotty Perkins said conditions were anything but ideal. “Whiteout conditions and shortly after that and what can happen on an uneven dirt road was actually a gully that had been filled with water and slush and the right side of that tracked vehicle behind me ended up getting stuck.”

After losing valuable time, the search crews decided to start the search back up first thing Monday morning. Back in Boise, Search and Rescue Manager Rob Shelton contacted the Idaho Army National Guard to see if they could help from the air because of the conditions on the ground. “I walked them through the briefing of all the information, mapping, data points, and then we began a conversion of all the coordinates of the area. They were phenomenal and they said 'let’s do it, we’re all on board', and then their crews started prepping the Blackhawk.”

It wasn’t long after they found the three adults and young boy and brought them safely home.

I asked Shelton why he volunteers. "So, for me personally, I love Idaho’s backcountry and to help others in those situations who are trying to enjoy it as well is an honor because there’s always risk when there’s reward.”

It's important to remember a few things before you head into the backcountry. Tell your family where you are going, what time you are expected back and bring plenty of food, water, and clothing. And for those waiting at home, Shelton said this — “If you have a concern that something has occurred that’s beyond the normal behavior for that person call your local law enforcement agency and let them know.”

Local support is crucial to the success of Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue. They are a non-profit and they do not charge for rescues. Dennis Dillon surprised them two years ago with the tracked and wheeled off-road vehicle at a fundraiser and they have a couple of fundraisers throughout the year including one at Payette Brewing Company later this month.