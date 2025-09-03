Historic wagon collection finds new home at Owyhee County Museum

MURPHY, Idaho — More than 35 historic wagons, buggies, and stagecoaches that spent decades on a Jordan Valley ranch will soon have a new home at the Owyhee County Museum in Murphy.

For the past 70 years, Jordan Valley rancher Mike Hanley has collected the historic vehicles, many of which once traveled along the Skinner Toll Road carrying pioneers to Silver City, Dewey, and DeLamar.

"This was the mode of transportation over 150 years ago — this is what brought everybody out west," said Eric Garsvo, museum director.

In a heartwarming gesture, Hanley is donating the entire collection to the Owyhee County Museum. However, the gift comes with a challenge — creating enough space to preserve the historic vehicles.

"We are fundraising to put up the massive steel building that is gonna be 9,000 square feet. My goal right now is to raise $180,000 to get the building put up and electrical in that building," Garsvo said.

The barn will not only house the historic wagons but be transformed into an immersive, educational exhibit. Visitors will step inside Idaho's pioneer past from the stagecoach routes to Silver City to the bumpy wagon rides that once connected ranchers and miners.

"there will be five wagon wheel chandeliers, track lighting, they’ll be backdrops against the wall, which will show hotel and mercantile. We’re gonna have the wagons on display in a row, some will be in a circle," Garsvo said.

Hanley's hope and the museum's mission is to make history more than words in a book, but something neighbors can touch, feel, and experience.

"There's no better way to educate the future, but let them not just see them in pictures, in books, or Hollywood— this is the real deal," Garsvo said.

Garsvo said they're still looking for community support to bring the project fully to life, with the projected move of the wagons into the new barn set for fall of next year.

