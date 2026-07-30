Community rallies to support ranchers as Big Grass Fire threatens livelihoods

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — As the Big Grass Fire continues burning across southwestern Idaho, ranchers say the greatest challenges won't end when the flames are extinguished.

The fire, now one of the largest active wildfires in the country, has destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres of grazing land that many ranching families rely on to feed their cattle.

Scott Jensen, secretary of the Owyhee Cattlemen's Association and a University of Idaho extension educator, said the long-term impacts could last for years.

"The bigger challenges will come in the months and I would say years once the fire is completely out," Jensen said. "They've got to have some grazing land. If that land is not available, they've got to find it somewhere else."

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Without access to grazing land, ranchers may be forced to purchase expensive hay or locate pasture elsewhere, adding significant costs to an already difficult situation.

Jensen said replacing lost cattle is also more complicated than simply buying new animals.

"It takes years of building a herd," he said. "You've got to have cattle that know where the water is and the various resources. You can't just go find some cows to replace what you had."

In response, community members and organizations have launched several relief efforts to help ranching families recover.

The Owyhee Cattlemen's Heritage Foundation established the Big Grass Fire Fund, with donations going directly to ranchers to help purchase feed and begin rebuilding. The nonprofit also announced a fundraising dinner and auction at Indian Creek Steakhouse in Caldwell, with proceeds benefiting those affected by the fire.

"That money will be distributed ultimately back to the ranchers that are affected by the fire," Jensen said.

Support has also poured in for firefighters on the front lines.

Photos shared by Jordan Valley officials show tables filled with donated food, cases of water and other supplies provided by local residents, churches and businesses. Officials said the community has met firefighters' immediate needs for food, water and personal supplies.

They said the greatest remaining need is financial support to help cover fuel costs. Donations can be made through the Jordan Valley Rural Fire Protection Association GoFundMe and other local relief efforts.

How to help

Several organizations are collecting donations to support those impacted by the Big Grass Fire: