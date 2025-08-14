Box Fire grows to 5k+ acres in remote area of Owyhee County

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — What started as a small wildfire in a remote area of Owyhee County has now burned over 5,000 acres.

Fire crews with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) are actively fighting the Box Fire, which is suspected to have been sparked by a lightning strike on 8/13.

The Box Fire is located south of Jordan Valley, Oregon, in the North Fork of the Owyhee River drainage.

A spokesperson with the BLM said the fire is currently burning within the footprint of the Pole Creek prescribed burn that happened in 2017, which also burned roughly 5,000 acres.

No structures are currently threatened by the fire and no evacuation orders are in place. The rural area is home to a few ranches and residences.

Initially, the Box Fire was part of a complex of four separate wildfires in the same region that were all started by lightning. The Juniper Fire, Soldier Fire, and Berry Fire have since been contained, and crews are now working towards control.

The BLM's estimated containment for the Box Fire is set for 8 p.m. on 8/15.

We will continue to update this post as more information on the Box Fire becomes available.