Boise City Council to reconsider Interfaith Sanctuary shelter approval due to omitted documents

NORTHWEST BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Council will once again review Interfaith Sanctuary’s State Street shelter approval after a district judge ruled city leaders must consider documents that were left out of the original approval process.

According to an April court order, an Ada County judge found a June 20, 2025, report submitted by the Veterans Park Neighborhood Association was “timely submitted but was erroneously omitted” from materials reviewed before City Council approved the shelter project.

Court filings show the omitted materials included crime data, calls for service statistics, and proposed mitigation measures tied to the shelter.

The City of Boise had argued that the information was already summarized elsewhere in the record and would not have changed the outcome. The neighborhood association argued the missing material was important to evaluating neighborhood impacts.

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The court ordered the case sent back to City Council for review of the omitted documents.

A City of Boise spokesperson told Idaho News 6 the review is scheduled for June 9. Officials said both Interfaith Sanctuary and the Veterans Park Neighborhood Association will be allowed to discuss the previously omitted material with City Council, but there will be no public hearing portion.

City Council will then decide whether to modify its previous approval decision.

The judge denied a request to halt the shelter approvals during the remand process, meaning the project’s permits remain active.

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