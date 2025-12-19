Neighbors gather at the state capitol to celebrate the fifth night of Chanukah

BOISE, Idaho — Holiday festivities continued this week as members of Idaho’s Jewish community and local neighbors came together to celebrate the fifth night of Chanukah at the Idaho State Capitol.

Chanukah, which translates from Hebrew to “dedication,” is often referred to as the Festival of Lights. The celebration highlights themes of faith, resilience, and hope—values organizers say are especially meaningful during challenging times.

On Thursday evening, families and friends gathered inside the Capitol to sing traditional songs and enjoy classic Chanukah treats. Members of the Boise Police Department assisted in lighting the candles of the menorah, symbolizing unity and community support. Several public figures were also in attendance, including Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, showing solidarity with the Jewish community.

Rabbi Mendel Lifshitz led the ceremony, offering words of encouragement and urging attendees to continue spreading light and hope throughout the community.

Boise resident Max Schwartz said the event reflects the strong sense of togetherness in the area. “It’s a great time to be around friends and family. We have such a great community here in Boise—just a great time for food and community,” Schwartz said.

The celebration marked another night of Chanukah festivities across the Treasure Valley, bringing people together to honor tradition while strengthening community bonds.