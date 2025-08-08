National recognition empowers Eagle High student leaders to elevate upcoming school year

EAGLE, Idaho — Eagle High School's student council is starting the new school year with a national recognition under their belt, as they focus on being positive leaders for their peers.

The council recently received the National Student Council of Excellence Award in April 2025, marking the first time the school has earned this honor.

"We're super excited. It's the first time we've won it, it's a huge recognition to all the wonderful things that our students have been working on so tirelessly to do this year," said Brandi McCarney, Eagle High Student Council Advisor.

Student leaders were busy preparing for freshman orientation, demonstrating the leadership skills that earned them national recognition.

Sarah Kemp, Student Co-President, shared that she was inspired by a group of upperclassmen when she first arrived at Eagle High.

"But now that I'm in that position, I realize that, I mean, the world is open to me just like it was to them, and they're just role models and now I want to start to be like that too," Kemp said.

The student council plays a crucial role in shaping school culture and creating a positive environment in the Eagle neighborhood.

"It's just really important to be a leader, and I think that's kind of what we built here at Eagle with our spirit and our culture," said Ray Gauthier, ASB Co-President.

Both student leaders emphasized their commitment to representing their classmates and ensuring everyone feels welcome at Eagle High.

"I just want every student to make sure that they feel heard, kind of give them an outlet. They should be safe to do whatever they need to do," Kemp said.

McCarney expressed pride in her students' accomplishments and enthusiasm for the upcoming school year.

"I'm just so proud of them. They've accomplished so many different things. I'm really excited for this school year. They have a lot of incredible ideas of what they want to do to really bring the school together," McCarney said.

The student council will help welcome Eagle High students back for their first day of school on August 13th.