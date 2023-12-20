$92,000 grant funds Warhawk Air Museum's education programs

NAMPA, Idaho — Warhawk Air Museum executive director Carson Spear will use a $92,000 education grant from the Nagel Foundation to fund education programs and revenue-generating events.



Warbird Roundup will be in September 2024

40% of the grant will be used for K-12 education programs and museum literature

The Warhawk Air Museum is dedicated to education and teaching patriotism.

Executive Director Carson Spear explains plans to put a $92,000 grant from the Nagel Foundation back into education "buckets".

"The first big bucket is our education programming. What that consists of is our daily tours and our daily curriculum involved in training the volunteers."

About 40% of that $92,000 will go to this programming.

About 30% will go toward revenue-generating events, and the rest will go to website and app improvements.

The greatest revenue generator for the air museum is the annual Warbird Roundup, which next year will be held in September.

The museum launched an app tour in recent years with one volunteer explaining how it impacts the guest experience.

"That app will allow us to show the different elements in the museum that show the price that was paid for the freedom that we enjoy today,” explained Ralph Baughman, a museum volunteer.

Sue Paul, the museum's co-founder, has a long history and relationship with the Nagel Foundation.

"I found the Nagel Foundation in 1989 and I applied for $1,000 and was scared to death,” she recalls.

34 years later, the partnership is still strong. Earlier this year, the museum was awarded an additional $20,000 for the interactive Vietnam veterans exhibit.

One veteran I was talking with likens this display to the Vietnam Memorial Wall in DC itself with some considering it sacred.

As for that first $1,000 grant from the Nagel Foundation in '89?

Sue says, “It probably went to build a cabinet that would hold a history of an individual or two individuals for us to be able to show to kids about our country."