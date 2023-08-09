Warhawk Air Museum opens new interactive Vietnam exhibit

NAMPA, Idaho — On Wednesday, the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa officially opened a new interactive Vietnam veterans display.

The virtual 'Wall Of Faces' is a touchscreen display that showcases the faces and names of the more than 58,000 soldiers who died in Vietnam. It also provides details about the service members you select including date of birth, hometown, where they died, and comments and remembrances left behind by friends and family.

"The mission of the museum is to teach the world about the price of freedom and honor those who paid the price for that freedom. That's what this wall is about. That's what this exhibit is about," said Sue Paul, cofounder of the Warhawk Air Museum.

The project was spearheaded by Sue Paul and Heather More, the Education and Communication director of the museum, whose father served in Vietnam. She says the exhibit brings to light what people gave up during a crucial part of American history.

"I think about the parents whose sons left, because they [the parents] would have gone through World War 2. And now, they are sending their sons off to war," said More.

Both More and Paul know the value of highlighting veteran service and hope the community will come to learn more about the thousands of individual sacrifices.

"The entire museum is about individual sacrifice. Everything in this museum represents someone's sacrifice and this follows suit completely," said Paul.