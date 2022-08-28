Warbird Roundup wraps up a weekend of flying at the Warhawk Air Museum

NAMPA, Idaho — John and Sue Paul created the Warhawk Air Museum in 1986 and it has continued to grow, this year the museum celebrates 20-years of putting on an air show called the Warbird Roundup.

This event draws pilots and people from heritage museums from all over the country, Greg Anders pilots a P-51 Mustang called the Valhalla, this plane has a post World War II paint scheme.

"Flying a P-51 is one of my favorite things to do I absolutely love it," said Anders who served in the Air Force. "The more I fly it the more I love it.”

The event also draws people interested in aviation, history and the military as crowds showed up for this event and we also found people at the edge of the runway watching the airplanes take-off and land.

"I like that little black one that just went by, and of course the ones that fly out of Gowen Field because the sound of them is freedom," said Ivalee Huss.

Greg Anders spent 15-years in the active duty Air Force and six years in the Idaho National Guard flying the A-10.

Greg followed in his father Bill's footsteps flying for the Air Force and also taking over the Heritage Museum in Skagit, Washington, Greg's grandfather Arthur was the first naval officer to fire on the Japanese in 1937 and why preserving historic planes is so important for Greg.

"John and Sue Paul run a great great museum they do very well with it I’m very impressed with their operation," said Anders. "It’s an absolute privilege to be here to help support them a little bit keeping this museum alive, keeping history alive and keeping these airplanes flying."

This year the Warbird Roundup was really important for the museum as they try to raise money for another expansion, the Warhawk Air Museum has plans to build a new exhibit to honor Post 9/11 veterans who served during the Global War on Terror.

The next event for the museum is the Victory Gala and Fundraiser on Saturday, September 24 at 5:00 p.m.