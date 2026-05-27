Wildfire season ramps up in Idaho: Here's what officials say you should do now

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — As wildfire season ramps up across Idaho, emergency officials are urging residents to prepare now before a fire threatens their neighborhood.

Idaho emergency agencies say one of the most important steps people can take is signing up for local emergency alerts through their county sheriff’s office or emergency management agency.

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Those alerts can send evacuation notices directly to residents’ phones during a wildfire.

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Officials also recommend turning on wireless emergency alerts in phone settings and monitoring the Idaho Fire Map through the Idaho Department of Lands.

Emergency managers say families should prepare a go-bag ahead of time rather than waiting until smoke is visible. Recommended items include important documents, medications, phone chargers, cash, water, extra clothes, and pet supplies.

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Officials also encourage Idahoans to plan multiple evacuation routes out of their neighborhoods, noting that wildfires can spread quickly and cell service may fail during emergencies.

Authorities say residents should rely on local sheriffs, fire agencies, the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, and the Idaho Department of Lands for trusted wildfire information and evacuation updates.

Emergency officials say the best time to prepare for a wildfire is before one starts. More preparedness resources and emergency alert links can be found on Idaho News 6’s website.

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