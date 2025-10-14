Mayor of Mountain Home discusses plans for Qatari training facility

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — At 2 p.m. MT, the Mayor of Mountain Home, Rich Sykes, hosted a live press conference at City Hall to discuss details surrounding the recent announcement that a Qatari training facility is coming to the Mountain Home Air Force Base.

The mayor and city officials addressed the public's response to the international partnership, outlined impacts & benefits, and discussed the relationship between the City of Mountain Home and Mountain Home Air Force Base.

Mayor Sykes took time during the press conference to answer questions from the media.

Last Friday, the United States Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, revealed that the US recently finalized an agreement with Qatar that would allow the Qatari Emiri Air Force to establish a training facility at Mountain Home Air Force Base to train pilots on F-15 aircraft.

Idaho News 6 previously reported that the plan to host a Qatari training facility in Mountain Home has been years in the making.