Qatari air force facility coming to Mountain Home, Hegseth announces

U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate via Mountain Home Air Force Base
Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF) Maj. Gen. Jassim Al-Mannai, QEAF commander, Brig. Gen. Salah Mana Al-Jaal, Al Udeid Air Base commander, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Mineau, 15th Air Force vice commander, and other senior officers are briefed on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, March 14, 2023. QEAF hosts the largest U.S. Air Force presence in the CENTCOM AOR.
This story was originally published by East Idaho News.

A new Qatari air force facility will be based in Mountain Home, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Friday.

Hegseth said the Trump administration has signed a letter of agreement for the building of a Qatar Emiri air force contingent at the Mountain Home Air Force Base where pilots will train to fly F-15s.

“Fantastic news for Mountain Home Air Force Base as @SecWar just announced the Pentagon has agreed to host Qatari F-15 fighter jets and pilots here in Idaho,” Congressman Mike Simpson said on a post on X. “This development is beneficial for training, enhances our partnership with America’s allies, and strengthens national security.”

Mountain Home Air Force Base already hosts Singapore’s air force F-15SG fighter jets.

“Location will be host to a contingent of Qatari F-15s and pilots to enhance our combined training, increase lethality, interoperability,” Hegeseth said. “It’s just another example of our partnership.”

This is a developing story that may be updated.

