'Very tough girl': Family remembers Mountain Home teen killed in pedestrian crash

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Handwritten notes, Hello Kitty clothing, and Spider-Man plushies are among the items left at a memorial along East 10th Street North in Mountain Home, where neighbors are mourning the loss of 14-year-old Kanani, who was struck and killed by a car Saturday night near the skate park.

WATCH | Mountain Home brother remembers sister killed in pedestrian crash—

Brother remembers Mountain Home teen killed in pedestrian crash near skate park

"If she was here, she'd be making a joke about this. Always finding a way to laugh,” said Ryan Eddy, Kanani’s brother. “Very tough girl. That's the best way I can explain it, tough, super tough.”

Police said Kanani was crossing the road near the skate park around 9:30 Saturday night when a car struck her. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Eddy remembers her as his best friend.

"When we were kids, I told her that she can move into my room, in my closet, and I brought a TV in there and let her sleep in my closet. We were just really close," Eddy said.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and did not appear to be impaired. The investigation is still underway, with Idaho State Police assisting.

Eddy said he holds no anger toward the driver.

"There's no hard feelings towards that person. Accidents happen, and I just hope there's some type of justice towards it," Eddy said.

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At a memorial Sunday, neighbors came by to leave gifts and share memories. Eddy said he was moved by the turnout.

"I didn't know Kanani had this many friends, but I love this. I think it's beautiful," Eddy said.

Eddy hopes Kanani's death reminds drivers to slow down, especially near parks.

"I truly think this road should be a 20-mile-per-hour speed limit. There's always kids crossing back and forth, and I mean, people speed down this road all the time. You need to be careful," Eddy said.

In a statement to Idaho News 6, Mountain Home Mayor Rich Sykes said:

“I ask everyone to please slow down, stay alert, and look out for one another. Give law enforcement the space to do their job and rely on confirmed information rather than rumors on social media. Most importantly, let’s come together, support this family, and support each other.”

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Eddy said he hopes the community continues to honor his sister's memory.

"We could just keep grieving Kanani and making her name big," Eddy said. “Long live Kanani”

Mountain Home Police are asking anyone who has information or witnessed the crash to contact the police department at 208-587-2101.