The Quilter's Treasure Chest brings fabric, patterns & finished quilts to Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Donna Porter has been sewing since she was a little girl, but her love for quilting emerged more than two decades ago when she sent a quilt to Columbia for a church donation project.

"I cried because I realized this quilt that I'm embarrassed about is something that might be somebody's sole possession," Porter recounted.

Porter spent years perfecting the craft. After getting tired of driving to Boise for supplies, she decided her community needed a quilt shop of its own and, in 2023, opened The Quilter's Treasure Chest in Mountain Home.

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The Quilter's Treasure Chest - Made in Idaho

Today, her store sells everything a quilter could need — from fabric and thread to patterns, kits, and even her own original designs.

"Anything you could need to make a quilt, you can come into my store and buy," Porter added.

Making those quilts takes time. Porter indicated that the fabric alone can cost $100, and some projects take months or even years to complete. But for her, the reward isn't just the finished product — it's helping others discover the joy of quilting.

"To see the joy in their face when they come back and go, 'I did it, I got it!' and how beautiful it looks when they're done," Porter shared.

The Quilter's Treasure Chest is located at 218 N 2nd E, Mountain Home, ID 83647. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn more: The Quilter's Treasure Chest

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