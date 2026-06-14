Teapot Fire near Mountain Home burning 150 acres; no structures threatened

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A fire near NE Teapot Road, 3 miles northeast of Mountain Home, has burned 150 acres, according to fire officials.

IDL says the brush fire, fittingly named the Teapot Fire, sparked at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 14. Crews with BLM Idaho Fire are on the scene of the fire, with resources including a dozer, a helicopter, and support from the Mountain Home Fire Department.

As of 3:30 p.m., the fire is estimated at 150 acres, and the cause is still under investigation.

A BLM Idaho Fire official told Idaho News 6 that no structures are currently threatened.

Estimated containment is set for 10 p.m. tonight, Idaho BLM said. Officials anticipate the fire to be controlled by 6 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 will provide updates as more information becomes available.