Spectators describe moments after mid-air collision at Mountain Home air show

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Four aircrew members are safe after ejecting from two U.S. Navy aircraft that collided mid-air during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base on Sunday.

The crash happened roughly two miles away from the air show venue and spectators attending the free event, according to base officials. Viewer video captured the collision and showed all four crew members ejecting as the aircraft fell and sparked a brush fire near the base.

WATCH | Spectator recounts moments after mid-air collision during air show—

Spectators recount moments after mid-air collision during Mountain Home airshow

Mountain Home Air Force Base confirmed the pilots and crew members were recovered and evaluated by medical personnel.

In a statement posted to social media, Col. David R. Gunter, commander of the 366th Fighter Wing, said everyone involved in the incident is safe.

The collision involved two U.S. Navy Growler aircraft performing during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show. The remainder of the airshow was canceled following the crash, although some ground activities resumed after the base reopened.

Spectators at the event described confusion and concern as emergency crews responded to the scene.

"We started looking at the road, and that's when we saw that big black plume of smoke behind us," said Anna White, who told Idaho News 6 what she saw while driving by the show.

“It was definitely a little nerve-wracking to not only hear that there was a crash, but when they informed us that they weren't really letting anyone leave,” airshow spectator Makayla Sharp said.

Sharp said she saw a large plume of smoke rise from the crash site moments after the collision.

“There was just this giant black cloud, and we were wondering what had happened,” Sharp said. “The announcer told us that we needed to just be where we were and not move at all. That’s when they told us all four parachutes had been deployed and we were like, ‘wait what?’”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Four Navy personnel eject after jet collision during Mountain Home's Gunfighter Skies Air Show

Several roads leading to the base were temporarily closed during the emergency response, including Grandview Road north of the base. The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office said one of the aircraft crashed onto the roadway.

Officials also said the brush fire sparked by the crash burned about 25 acres before crews contained it.

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As Idaho News 6 reported, windy conditions impacted airshow activities leading up to the weekend, grounding some practice flights, and conditions remained windy Sunday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation. Military officials said additional information will be released as it becomes available.