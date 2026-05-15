Thunderbirds monitoring the skies ahead of Gunfighter Skies Air Show

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Jets filled the sky over Mountain Home Air Force Base Friday as performers practiced ahead of this weekend's Gunfighter Skies Air Show — the first time the Thunderbirds have performed there in eight years.

While Friday brought clear skies, wind remains one of the largest factors teams are watching before performances begin.

Lt. Kevin Lynch flies the Navy's P-8 Poseidon, a maritime patrol aircraft built for long-range missions in changing weather.

WATCH: What performers are watching before taking to the skies over Mountain Home

Thunderbirds return to Mountain Home for Gunfighter Skies Air Show

"We are an all-weather jet, so we really don't have any limitations," Lynch said.

For the Wings of Blue parachute team, however, conditions on the ground can determine whether jumps happen at all.

"If winds exceed 18 knots before we exit the aircraft, we will not be jumping," Cadet First Class Ace Federspiel said.

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Before jumps, crews drop streamers from aircraft to help monitor wind drift and turbulence. Those checks help teams decide what is safe before anyone exits the aircraft.

"It's looking just like today," Federspiel said.

Show Director Captain Anthony "Rook" Mountain said crews are ready for a safe weekend at the base.

"We are absolutely prepared for a safe and secure air show that showcases the power, the pride, and the precision of the United States Air Force," Mountain said.

The Gunfighter Skies Air Show runs Saturday and Sunday at Mountain Home Air Force Base, with gates opening at 9 a.m. and flying kicking off at 11 a.m. A Real ID is not required for entry — any government-issued ID will get visitors onto the base.

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