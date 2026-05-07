Oregon woman walks 3,000+ miles across America to advocate for women's rights, stops in Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — An Oregon woman leading a cross-country walk for women's rights made a stop in Mountain Home as part of her more than 3,000-mile journey from Salem, Oregon, to Washington, D.C.

Emily Waugh, the organizer behind Women's Walk Across America, said the idea came from a moment of frustration.

"I just kind of snapped a little bit. I told my husband I wanted to walk out the front door and not stop until I got to DC," recounted Waugh.

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Oregon woman walks 3000 miles to DC for women’s rights, stops in Mountain Home

Waugh left Salem in March, walking to advocate for women's rights along the way, with the goal of speaking directly with lawmakers once she reaches the nation's capital.

"The SAVE Act was one of the things that was frustrating to me with the potential for disenfranchising married women who've changed their names, some of the anti-abortion legislation that's been introduced on state and federal levels," Waugh said. “I'm unwilling to see that happen without at least trying to do something to raise awareness and to fight for my rights and for the rights of my daughter.”

Waugh began the walk with her mother, and since then, 39 people have joined portions of the journey. More than 490 miles into the trip, Waugh stopped in Mountain Home, where she was hosted by resident Willa Rose.

"She didn't even have to finish telling me what she's doing, I said, 'yes' — because women have always been on the [short] end of the stick. It's time for women to be able to be equal," Rose said.

Not everyone agrees with the message behind the walk. David Ripley, director of the pro-life advocacy group Idaho Chooses Life, said he admires the commitment but disagrees with the cause.

"You have to respect her dedication. At the same time, it saddens me because I believe abortion isn't any favor to women. And genuine empowerment of women, I think, involves affirming them in how God created them," Ripley said.

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Rose said the walk represents a bigger conversation about equality in general.

"Even leaders, after all, a lot of the men that are out there are not doing a very good job. I'd really like to see a woman president one day, and I'd really like to see more equality for women," explained Rose.

For Waugh, the message behind the walk is not just political, it's patriotic.

"I am fighting for what I believe in in my country, I'm fighting for the rights of my countrymen. Why wouldn't I carry the flag?" Waugh said.

The organization's next stop is Twin Falls.

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