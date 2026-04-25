IDAHO — Supporters of a ballot initiative aimed at changing Idaho’s abortion laws say they are in the final push to qualify for the November ballot, with just days remaining before a key deadline.

Organizers behind the “Reproductive Freedom and Privacy Act” say they believe they have already cleared a major hurdle, reporting they have gathered nearly 105,000 signatures over the past 10 months.

“I believe we have gathered enough signatures to qualify,” said campaign organizer Melanie Folwell with Idahoans United for Women and Children. “We’ve got nearly 105,000 signatures … and we’ve hit that really important 6% threshold in the required 18 legislative districts.”

WATCH | Idaho abortion ballot push nears deadline as debate continues—

Idaho abortion initiative nears deadline as backers say they have enough signatures

Under Idaho law, initiatives must meet a signature threshold statewide and reach at least 6% of registered voters in a minimum of 18 legislative districts.

Folwell said the campaign expects to exceed that requirement and emphasized the effort has relied on volunteers.

“This effort was not powered by paid signature gatherers. It was powered by volunteers,” she said.

If approved by voters, the initiative would roll back Idaho’s current abortion law and return the state to a standard similar to what was in place before 2022. Supporters say the measure would allow patients and doctors to make medical decisions without government interference.

“Private medical decisions about reproductive health belong between a patient and a doctor without government interference,” Folwell said.

Opponents argue the current law is effective and warn that the proposed changes would go too far.

“The truth is the consequences of this, if it were to become law, we would actually be in worse shape than we were during the dark years of Roe v. Wade,” said David Ripley, director of Idaho Chooses Life.

Ripley, who helped advance Idaho’s current near-total abortion ban, said his organization plans to continue opposing efforts to expand abortion access.

“It’s not a bumper sticker, and it’s not a political cause. It’s a matter of life and death,” he said.

The deadline to submit signatures is April 30. After that, county clerks have up to 60 days to verify signatures before the state determines whether the measure will appear on the ballot.

Organizers say most signatures have already been submitted and that counties have processed the majority, but they plan to continue collecting signatures through the deadline.

If enough signatures are verified, the initiative could go before Idaho voters in November.