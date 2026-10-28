New police chief sworn in to lead the Mountain Home Police Department

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — The Mountain Home Police Department welcomed the start of a new chapter Tuesday as Kyle Wills, a longtime Boise police officer, was sworn in to lead the department.

Wills brings 29 years of experience in law enforcement.

"I think the most important role or job of a police chief is to take care of the people that are charged with taking care of the community," Wills said.

WATCH: Mountain Home welcome new police chief

Mountain Home swears in new police chief

Wills will take over from interim chiefs Ty Larson and Jake Dudley, who stepped up after former chief Johnathan Thompson resigned amid departmental issues in late April 2025.

Mountain Home Mayor Richard Sykes praised the interim leaders for guiding the department through the transition.

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"Chief Larson and Chief Dudley, you guys hit it out of the park. You guys kept us afloat," Sykes said.

Wills said he's focused on being immersed in the community.

"I think that the greatest thing a police department can do is have a good relationship with the community. That means transparency. That means community policing, that means being part of the community," Wills said.

Wills was formerly on the motorcycle unit with the Boise Police Department and recently retired.

"Thank you for being part of our city now, our city family," Sykes said.

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