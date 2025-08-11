Boise police officer selected as Mountain Home's next police chief

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A new chief of police has been selected to lead the Mountain Home Police Department. Kyle Wills, currently with the Boise Police Department, brings nearly three decades of law enforcement experience to his new role.

His focus will be on community engagement and rebuilding trust in Mountain Home.

“That's kind of going home for me. It's where I grew up in that area,” Wills said. “It's kind of the old story where you go away and you go to the city, and you work in the city for a while and then you kind of head home."

He believes his extensive experience on the motorcycle unit at BPD has prepared him for this leadership role.

"Working with the amazing leaders of law enforcement agencies throughout the valley has prepared me and really made me feel like this is something that I can tackle because I've been able to learn from some amazing people," Wills said.

Wills's first priority will be to immerse himself in the community.

Really getting to know the men and women of the Mountain Home Police Department,” Wills said. “And then I want to get to know the community, and I want to be a part of that community.”

His leadership philosophy, he says, is rooted in servant leadership.

"I really think that leadership comes at the lowest level," Wills said. "I think those men and women out on the streets serving in the community are the most valuable part of any police department or police agency."

Wills will take over from Interim Chief Ty Larson and Jake Dudley, who stepped up after former Chief Johnathan Thompson resigned amid departmental issues in late April.

The incoming chief acknowledges that rebuilding trust will be crucial.

"I know that I have to build trust in the community because I am coming from outside the agency and so it's going to be important for me,” Wills said.

Wills is still with the Boise Police Department and is awaiting his official start date in Mountain Home.