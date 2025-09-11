Mountain Home's 'Watering Hole' offers support for children and parents

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — In a rural town like Mountain Home, neighbors say community resources are scarce, but one mother created a space for kids and parents to escape isolation and connect with others.

The Watering Hole, a new community center in Mountain Home, offers something many neighbors say they've been missing: a space for families to gather and bond.

"It's just a safe space to come and be,” said Tiffany Durant, the Watering Hole's executive director. “Parents can see their kids all throughout the space, so they can be visiting with another parent and they can still see them.”

Durant says the idea grew from her own experiences in motherhood.

"I went through postpartum depression in this town and felt very isolated," Durant said.

Postpartum depression or anxiety can impact mothers during pregnancy or in the baby's first year. In Idaho, postpartum depression is nearly double the national average in 2021 , according to America’s Health Rankings.

The Mountain Home nonprofit opened in May and runs entirely on volunteers and donations. The screen-free center encourages kids and parents to interact in new ways.

"He puts on plays, he gets puppet shows going, he puts on costumes and just goes around and entertains people," said Allysen Irish, a volunteer and mother.

Mother Candice Shipley said it's making a noticeable difference.

"It's nice to have the conversation with other moms that have their kids, and they kind of talk about it and you're like, ‘oh wow, I actually understand that,’" Shipley said.

She's also noticed a shift in her own daughter.

"She has learned to share being here mostly. She's kind of been my little grumpy one with that," Shipley said.

The membership-based space also holds group classes for different ages.

"We have a STEM class and Lego robotics that are brought to us by the 4H extension office. We have a financial wellness series, youth life skills," Durant added.

The Watering Hole memberships start at $50, and drop-ins start at $15 per household, which includes up to five children.

The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at 240 N Main St, Mountain Home, ID 83647.

Postpartum Depression and Resources

Postpartum depression can show up in many ways, including feeling sudden sadness or anger, anxiety around the baby, or even feeling robotic in everyday actions, according to the National Child & Maternal Health Education Program (NCMHEP).

NCMHEP also states that treatment is available for mothers suffering depression and anxiety through counseling and medication. They also recommend connecting with other moms through the Idaho Chapter of Postpartum Support International, prioritizing rest when the baby sleeps, and making time for self-care.

