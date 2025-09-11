Mountain Home's mental health initiative shows support to students year-round

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — While Suicide Prevention Week brings national attention to mental health, one Mountain Home initiative works to support neighbors in need throughout the entire year.

"You Are More," a student-led initiative promoting mental health awareness, has been making a difference in the community for more than two years now.

"Lots of situations happen in children's lives that are really hard and really impactful and also adults," said Clyie Fagan, a student involved with the organization.

Suicide was the seventh most common cause of death in Idaho in 2022, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare.

Mountain Home residents say they have felt the impact firsthand. The young leaders responded by reaching out to children with simple, yet meaningful gestures.

"For a kid an impact to say, ‘good morning, like I hope you have a great day' — that could change their whole week," Fagan said.

The organization's efforts extend beyond school walls. "You Are More" has partnered with Mountain Home Air Force Base to address mental health needs among military families.

"We saw a massive need, especially with our airmen and our parents," said Ashlie Lambrecht, advisor for "You Are More."

WATCH: How student leaders are driving mental health support in Mountain Home

In May, the group installed a new yellow buddy bench in town, creating a visible symbol for community support.

"And all of our community members know that if you see someone sitting on a buddy bench, that means they need someone to talk to," Lambrecht said.

Every second Wednesday of the month, community members are encouraged to wear "You Are More" shirts as a symbol of hope and community pride.

"I see adults wearing that and I see businesses supporting it,” said Ean Gauthier, another student leader. "It's an entire community coming together and really showing us that we are more important than we realize.”

The group is hosting a Fall Fest on October 10 at Hacker Middle School at 5 p.m. for those interested in supporting the cause or purchasing shirts.