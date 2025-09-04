Mountain Home prepares for 65th annual Air Force Appreciation Day

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home's Air Force Appreciation Day committee is putting the finishing touches on Idaho's longest parade, set to take over Carl Miller Park this weekend.

The 65th annual Air Force Appreciation Day celebration kicks off Saturday at 10:30 a.m., featuring more than 100 parade entries rolling through the military community.

"We start meeting in April of every year, and it takes a village. We've got lots of moving pieces. Our committee is full of 15 people that really own their jobs," Betsy Hiddleston, coordinator of the event, said.

For this military town, the decades-long tradition holds special significance in honoring Air Force personnel.

"65 years strong, this means everything. We love to support our military personnel. We love to celebrate them," Shaun Brazell, executive director of the Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce, said.

WATCH: Behind the scenes of Idaho's longest parade taking place during Air Force Appreciation Day

Preparations underway for 65th annual Air Force Appreciation Day in Mountain Home

The parade will showcase new floats and creative displays.

"I love when the military base comes out and the squadrons from Singapore come with their like huge pirate ship," Brazell said.

Immediately after the parade, spectators can expect a flyover from the 389th Fighter Squadron.

The celebration will also feature more than 100 vendors and a free barbecue serving nearly 3,000 meals starting at noon. Volunteers begin cooking at 6 a.m. Saturday morning to prepare for the crowds.

Event organizers encourage attendees from surrounding communities to join the celebration, but advise arriving early for parking.

"You can walk everywhere. If you're trying to make sure you secure a great parking spot, get here early enough to be able to lock that in," Brazell said.

A corn shucking competition will take place on Friday at Carl Miller Park starting at 6 p.m.

More details on the event can be found on the A ir Force Appreciation Day Facebook.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.